Keeping your end-users in the Chinese mainland reliably connected to your applications, websites, and services comes with a unique set of challenges. Ensuring speed and performance requires an authoritative DNS that’s purpose-built for the region—requiring development that could be a time-consuming, costly and complex challenge for your in-house team.

Managed DNS for China delivers 3x faster connections for users in China’s mainland. Our Nameserver Acceleration capabilities enable you to optimize traffic routing for a superior end-user experience and response times, while taking into account the region’s unique network infrastructure. Managed DNS for China is delivered through the same portal as your other IBM NS1 Connect solutions to streamline DNS management for your team.

