IBM® NS1 Connect provides customizable DNS traffic steering based on real-time decisions.
Website and application end-users expect lightning-fast performance. Slow load times result in performance issues, causing users to click away and take their business elsewhere. NS1 Connect provides customizable, easily configurable traffic steering capabilities to optimize application performance based upon your specifications—cost, end-user performance, reliability or all three.
NS1 Connect takes application performance optimization to the next level. Traffic steering is based on real user monitoring (RUM) data, a purpose-built network for the Chinese mainland and surrounding countries, and targeted traffic analysis dashboards to catch errors that might drag on performance.
Learn how Filter Chain technology decreases latency by 30% for billions of daily transactions for Basis Technologies.
Find the best application delivery mechanism for any given moment based upon your specific business needs—whether that’s managing cost commits with service providers, balancing endpoint capacity, optimizing by geographic location or responding to the quality of user experience.
Build on a strong foundation with NS1 Connect’s global anycast network, offering top-tier response and propagation times and backed by a 100% uptime SLA1. Integrate with leading performance monitoring tools to identify and proactively steer around service issues before they affect end-user experience.
Minimize service disruptions and poor performance by automatically steering users away from potential disruptions caused by server failures or resource issues. By routing users to resources with available capacity, NS1 Connect reduces downtime and delivers smoother online experiences.
NS1 Connect traffic steering leverages global real user monitoring (RUM) data to direct DNS connections to the fastest and most available application resource in real-time. It utilizes insights to optimize experiences so that your users are consistently directed to optimal resources.
Leverage a dedicated network specifically designed to optimize performance for the unique conditions of the Chinese mainland to deliver consistent, high-performing connections for users.
NS1 Connect ensures you have access to relevant and targeted data that enables quick identification of DNS traffic issues. This data provides targeted insights so you can pinpoint errors and misconfigurations that can disrupt application performance and user experiences.
Improve application performance by identifying DNS misconfigurations, getting ahead of NXDOMAIN spikes, and tracking the early indications of DDoS attacks.
Keep revenue-generating apps and websites online all the time with resilient, reliable DNS connections.
Balance network traffic all the way out to end user devices using insights derived from real-user monitoring (RUM) data.
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with IBM® NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account or contact one of our experts to find out more.