Improve application resilience and uptime with a global network and advanced DNS traffic steering capabilities.
Downtime kills revenue streams and brand reputation. That’s why maintaining consistent, always-on connections to your customers is important. Given the growing complexity of network infrastructure and the global scale of most businesses, true network resilience seems harder than ever to achieve.
IBM® NS1 Connect guards against outages with resilient, redundant network services, providing fast, secure connections to your customers anywhere in the world. Advanced, customizable traffic steering keeps critical applications and websites reliably online, ensuring continuity and disaster recovery.
NS1 Connect handles 1 million queries per second—on a slow day.
Resilient, redundant systems to keep you constantly up and running.
Protect yourself against DDoS-related charges with an optional coverage plan.
IBM NS1 Connect relies on RUM data—not synthetically produced information—to deliver accurate, timely decisions based on service availability.
The customizable traffic steering logic in IBM NS1 Connect avoids performance challenges associated with "flutter" between content providers.
IBM NS1 Connect steers traffic quickly and automatically, providing a seamless user experience regardless of turmoil in back-end systems.
Every network team needs a failover plan when disaster strikes. That means having a separate, pristine, fully featured network that's always ready to roll. Building a network like this yourself would be expensive to create and manage. NS1 Connect provides a redundant network option managed through a single control plane.
Our Dedicated DNS network is completely walled off, providing a fresh back-up option when your primary network is compromised. Spin up an alternative network with all your configurations pre-populated.
Just because it's a failover option doesn't mean it has to be second-rate. Maintain access to all the features and functionality of IBM NS1 Connect you depend on, including our best-of breed traffic steering.
Avoid the hassle of balancing two DNS systems. Now you can get two networks and one UI. You don’t need to build out and support a translation layer or learn how to operate and configure two separate DNS providers.
Improve application performance by identifying DNS misconfigurations, getting ahead of NXDOMAIN spikes, and tracking the early indications of DDoS attacks.
Balance network traffic all the way out to end-user devices using insights derived from real-user monitoring (RUM) data.
Steer DNS traffic to the highest performing, most available endpoints to ensure the best end-user experience for your applications.
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with IBM® NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.