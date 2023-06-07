What is data exfiltration?

While often used interchangeably, data leakage, data breach and data exfiltration are different, if related, concepts.

Data leakage is the accidental exposure of sensitive data. Data leakage can result from a technical security vulnerability or procedural security error.

A data breach is any security incident that results in unauthorized access to confidential or sensitive information. Someone who shouldn’t have access to sensitive data, gains access to sensitive data.

Data exfiltration is the discrete act of stealing the data. All data exfiltration requires a data leak or a data breach, but not all data leaks or data breaches lead to data exfiltration. For example, a threat actor can choose instead to encrypt the data as part of a ransomware attack or use it to hijack an executive’s email account. It’s not data exfiltration until the data is copied or moved to some other storage device under the attacker’s control.

The distinction is important. A Google search for ‘data exfiltration costs’ typically shows general information about the costs of data breaches but not much about the costs of data exfiltration. These often include substantial ransom payments to prevent the sale or release of exfiltrated data and further ransoms to prevent possible subsequent attacks.