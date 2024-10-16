What is primary DNS?

The DNS system is used to connect human-friendly domain names with computer-friendly IP addresses and enable internet users to access the website they are looking for.

When a user enters a domain name into a web browser, the user’s computer communicates with a DNS resolver, which navigates the DNS system to reach an authoritative name server (often the primary server, but sometimes the secondary if primary is down or overloaded) with the IP address for the requested website. This corresponding IP address is sent back to the user and the user is connected to the website.

The primary DNS server is where an administrator configures zones and DNS records for a domain. Secondary servers are set up to build resiliency into the system. These servers hold complete copies of the records configured in the zone on the primary server and are used for query resolution when a primary server unavailable.

Companies might set up dozens of servers and the zone (and the records within) from the primary name server is copied to all secondary servers.

Primary DNS servers also hold a domain’s start of authority (SOA) records, which provide a sort of version control system, notifying secondary servers of updates to the primary zone file and tracking the replication process with backup servers.

The distinction between primary and secondary DNS servers is not visible to users on the internet. These servers have the same information and the distinction only holds meaning to the administrator. Primary is where changes are made, secondary servers are the ones that get copies from the primary.

This system plays a pivotal role in both DNS traffic routing and network resilience.