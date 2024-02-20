What is a CNAME (canonical name) record?

It allows multiple domain names to resolve to the same IP address and simplifies the process of managing various services or subdomains by pointing them to a single destination domain. Notably, all CNAME records must direct to a domain name rather than an IP address.

The ”www” subdomain is a common CNAME example. It is provided as an alias to the root domain name, and users accessing "www.example.com" are referred to the root domain (or DNS zone apex) “example.com”.

The canonical name record might sound complex, but it's a relatively simple, helpful tool in the world of the internet and DNS. Imagine DNS as a huge naming database, like a phonebook, responsible for connecting familiar website names like "www.example.com" to the actual internet protocol (IP) addresses, which is a unique set of numbers. CNAME records help organizations manage domains, distribute and balance traffic more efficiently, and ultimately deliver a faster, more seamless user experience.