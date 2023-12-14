What are DNS records? 

This function—translating human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses—is the reason that DNS is often referred to as "the phonebook of the internet." DNS records are a vital part making this process fast and secure for internet users.



DNS records exist as text-based files known as “zone files” written in DNS syntax. They serve as a record and set of commands on how to handle DNS queries. When a user searches a domain name or URL or takes action related to a domain name in a web browser, this is the beginning of a DNS query. A series of DNS servers then communicate with each other to resolve this query. DNS servers rely on DNS records to connect that user with the corresponding IP address and resolve all other issues. DNS records are stored on authoritative DNS servers also known as authoritative nameservers. They contain information on how frequently a server will refresh the DNS record, known as time-to-live (TTL).

Commonly used DNS records include: A and AAAA records, CNAME, DNAME and ALIAS records, CAA records, CERT records, MX records, SOA records, NS records, PTR records, SPF records, SRV records and TXT records. Each of these records has a unique function and understanding each is an important part of a functioning DNS system.