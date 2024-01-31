What is network topology?

A network is made up of nodes—the points of connection in a network—and the links that connect them. For example, in a local area network (LAN), each computer is a node. A router is a device that acts as a node when it connects your computer to the internet. A network bridge is a type of node that connects two network segments to each other, allowing data to flow between them. A repeater takes in information, cleans it of noise, and then retransmits the signal to the next node in the network.

Links are the transmission media that are used to send information between the nodes in your network. The most common type of link is a cable, though the type of cable that is used depends on the network that is being created. For example, coaxial cables are commonly used for LAN networks; twisted-pair cables are widely for telephone lines and in telecommunications networks; fiber-optic cables carry pulses of light that communicate data and are often used for high-speed internet and underseas communication cables.