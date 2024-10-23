Modern network infrastructures require dynamic, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the demands of digital transformation. IT leaders must connect continuous performance and automation to business-centric SLAs.

Going beyond detection, IBM® SevOne® provides application-centric, network observability, combining industry-leading expertise, ML-based analytics, and automated actions to:

1. Proactively monitor multivendor networks

2. Boost network performance

3. Improve user application experience

4. Enhance network observability with automation

5. Enable teams to act on what matters, ensuring continuous performance and automation

