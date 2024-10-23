Modern network infrastructures require dynamic, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the demands of digital transformation. IT leaders must connect continuous performance and automation to business-centric SLAs.
Going beyond detection, IBM® SevOne® provides application-centric, network observability, combining industry-leading expertise, ML-based analytics, and automated actions to:
1. Proactively monitor multivendor networks
2. Boost network performance
3. Improve user application experience
4. Enhance network observability with automation
5. Enable teams to act on what matters, ensuring continuous performance and automation
Surface the insights that matter most and avoid costly performance issues.
Enhance visibility to monitor SDN, SD-WAN, cloud and wifi networks across all environments.
Know exactly where problems originate for faster resolution
Automatically take actions that help the continuous performance of your network.
Enhance your collaboration with application teams when troubleshooting.
Gain early warnings of developing network performance issues with machine learning-based insights
BT Business consolidates monitoring systems by 80%, reducing software licensing costs and providing visibility into 5.5 million network objects across hundreds of customers.
Spark NZ uses IBM SevOne to monitor over 400,000 objects in their diverse and highly complex network
IBM SevOne's proactive detection of SAN capacity issues eliminates 3 hours of downtime per incident for Devereux, ensuring seamless service delivery to those who need it most.
Change to Global satellite services provider boosts service quality and reliability with IBM® SevOne®
Gain end-to-end visibility and automation for optimal network performance