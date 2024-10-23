Home Network SevOne IBM SevOne
Mitigate costly disruptions with IBM SevOne’s app-centric observability and actionable insights
Application-centric network observability

Modern network infrastructures require dynamic, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the demands of digital transformation. IT leaders must connect continuous performance and automation to business-centric SLAs.

Going beyond detection, IBM® SevOne® provides application-centric, network observability, combining industry-leading expertise, ML-based analytics, and automated actions to:

1. Proactively monitor multivendor networks
2. Boost network performance
3. Improve user application experience
4. Enhance network observability with automation
5. Enable teams to act on what matters, ensuring continuous performance and automation
Features

Network insights Leverage machine learning to automatically understand what is normal and what’s not across your entire network. Explore network insights
App-centric insights Start speaking “app” to your network performance data and understand your network from an application perspective. Explore App-centric insights
Automated actions Do more with less by leveraging enhanced tooling and automation. Explore automated actions
ITOps integration Quickly spot, assess, and resolve issues before they impact your customers with proactive, real-time alerts integrated with leading AIOps and ITSM platforms. Explore ITOps integration

Use cases

Hybrid cloud network monitoring Achieve application-centric observability in hybrid cloud environments so you can maintain optimal performance across your entire infrastructure. Explore hybrid cloud network monitoring
SD-WAN monitoring Mitigate the transitional risk of moving from traditional WANs to fast and dynamic SD-WAN links. Explore SD-WAN monitoring
Enterprise wifi monitoring Gain complete visibility across wifi infrastructures to assure consistent high-quality wifi services with modern wifi monitoring and management capabilities. Explore wifi monitoring
SDN monitoring Maximize the performance and value of your Cisco ACI infrastructure with built-in support for monitoring Cisco ACI-based software-defined networks (SDNs). Explore SDN monitoring
Benefits Go beyond detection

Surface the insights that matter most and avoid costly performance issues.

 Explore the benefit Enable next-gen networks  

Enhance visibility to monitor SDN, SD-WAN, cloud and wifi networks across all environments.

 Explore the benefit Enhance user experience

Know exactly where problems originate for faster resolution 

 Explore the benefit Turn insights into actions

Automatically take actions that help the continuous performance of your network.

 

 Explore the benefit Quickly understand “Is it the app or the network?”

Enhance your collaboration with application teams when troubleshooting.

Explore the benefit Early detection of anomalies

Gain early warnings of developing network performance issues with machine learning-based insights

 Explore the benefit
Case studies
BT Business

BT Business consolidates monitoring systems by 80%, reducing software licensing costs and providing visibility into 5.5 million network objects across hundreds of customers.
Spark NZ

Spark NZ uses IBM SevOne to monitor over 400,000 objects in their diverse and highly complex network
Devereux

IBM SevOne's proactive detection of SAN capacity issues eliminates 3 hours of downtime per incident for Devereux, ensuring seamless service delivery to those who need it most.
Global satellite provider

Change to Global satellite services provider boosts service quality and reliability with IBM® SevOne®

Industries Managed service providers

Learn how MSPs can mitigate the transitional risk of moving from traditional WANs to SD-WANs with next-gen network monitoring capabilities from IBM SevOne.    

 Read solution brief Financial service companies

Learn the top six reasons why financial services organizations are choosing IBM SevOne for complete network performance visibility. 

 Read solution brief Communication service providers

Learn how organizations, including CSPs can better manage network capacity for increased customer business and reduce churn.

 Read white paper
Resources AIOps-driven observability strategy

Discover your path to digital transformation with application-aware, AIops-driven network performance management.

How MSPs cut costs

See how MSPs can reduce capital and operating expenditures with the right observability system.

 Hybrid cloud network monitoring

Gain a comprehensive understanding of your network performance with hybrid cloud monitoring.

 Tool consolidation

Learn how to avoid the added costs of multiple network performance monitoring tools.

 IBM SevOne documentation

Explore the latest releases and access additional learning documents for SevOne NPM.

 Application-centric network observability

Gain end-to-end visibility and automation for optimal network performance
See how IBM SevOne helps

Be a network hero, enhance continuous network performance.

