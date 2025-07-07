What is Transport Layer Security (TLS)?

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a cryptographic protocol that helps secure communications over unprotected computer networks, such as the Internet.



Through various asymmetric and symmetric cryptography techniques, TLS provides end-to-end authentication, confidentiality and data integrity. These protections apply to a wide range of network communications, including email, messaging, voice over IP (VoIP) and virtual private networks (VPNs).

TLS is widely recognized for establishing secure connections for web browsing. It’s the foundation of Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS), an application layer protocol that enables encrypted data exchanges between web applications and most major web browsers.

The TLS encryption protocol has two layers: the TLS handshake protocol and the TLS record protocol. The handshake protocol authenticates the web server and the client (the device connecting to the server). The record protocol verifies and secures the data for transport.

These layers sit above a transport protocol, such as that within the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) model—a suite of protocols that specify communications standards between computers and are considered “the glue that holds the Internet together.”1