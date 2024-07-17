1913: The outbreak of World War I at the beginning of the 20th century saw a steep increase in both cryptology for military communications, as well as cryptanalysis for codebreaking. The success of English cryptologists in deciphering German telegram codes led to pivotal victories for the Royal Navy.

1917: American Edward Hebern created the first cryptography rotor machine by combining electrical circuitry with mechanical typewriter parts to automatically scramble messages. Users could type a plaintext message into a standard typewriter keyboard and the machine would automatically create a substitution cipher, replacing each letter with a randomized new letter to output ciphertext. The ciphertext could in turn be decoded by manually reversing the circuit rotor and then typing the ciphertext back into the Hebern Rotor Machine, producing the original plaintext message.

1918: In the aftermath of war, German cryptologist Arthur Scherbius developed the Enigma Machine, an advanced version of Hebern’s rotor machine, which also used rotor circuits to both encode plaintext and decode ciphertext. Used heavily by the Germans before and during WWII, the Enigma Machine was considered suitable for the highest level of top-secret cryptography. However, like Hebern’s Rotor Machine, decoding a message encrypted with the Enigma Machine required the advanced sharing of machine calibration settings and private keys that were susceptible to espionage and eventually led to the Enigma’s downfall.

1939-45: At the outbreak of World War II, Polish codebreakers fled Poland and joined many notable and famous British mathematicians—including the father of modern computing, Alan Turing—to crack the German Enigma cryptosystem, a critical breakthrough for the Allied Forces. Turing’s work specifically established much of the foundational theory for algorithmic computations.

1975: Researchers working on block ciphers at IBM developed the Data Encryption Standard (DES)—the first cryptosystem certified by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (then known as the National Bureau of Standards) for use by the US Government. While the DES was strong enough to stymie even the strongest computers of the 1970s, its short key length makes it insecure for modern applications, but its architecture was and is highly influential in the advancement of cryptography.

1976: Researchers Whitfield Hellman and Martin Diffie introduced the Diffie-Hellman key exchange method for securely sharing cryptographic keys. This enabled a new form of encryption called asymmetric key algorithms . These types of algorithms, also known as public key cryptography, offer an even higher level of privacy by no longer relying on a shared private key. In public key cryptosystems, each user has their own private secret key which works in tandem with a shared public for added security.

1977: Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir and Leonard Adleman introduce the RSA public key cryptosystem, one of the oldest encryption techniques for secure data transmission still in use today. RSA public keys are created by multiplying large prime numbers, which are prohibitively difficult for even the most powerful computers to factor without prior knowledge of the private key used to create the public key.

2001: Responding to advancements in computing power, the DES was replaced by the more robust Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption algorithm. Similar to the DES, the AES is also a symmetric cryptosystem, however, it uses a much longer encryption key that cannot be cracked by modern hardware.