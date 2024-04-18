What is email security?

An organization’s email is one of the largest targets for cyberattacks, phishing attacks, malware and business email compromise, so an effective email security plan is crucial. Together with implementing technologies to help safeguard against threats, organizations must also train their workforce and learn how to protect assets, such as email accounts and social media content, against cybercriminals.

By establishing an email security plan, an organization can learn the differences between a secure email and a malicious email and protect sensitive information from falling into the hands of hackers. A secure email system protects against email attacks and can reduce costly downtime caused by threats such as phishing emails, scams or data loss that can compromise an organization's network infrastructure.

Email messaging is fundamental to an organization's communication and daily operations. While technology is evolving rapidly, email service is still vital, and having a robust email security system in place has never been more important for an organization. Email security strategies provide the real-time protection that is necessary to keep your sensitive data safe and protected. AI-powered and automation-based security gateways are the newer, more technology-forward email security.