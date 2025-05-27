What is SaaS sprawl?

Software as a service (SaaS) is application software hosted on the cloud and used over an internet connection by way of a web browser, mobile app or thin client. The SaaS model has exploded in popularity, in large part because of its ease-of-use and scalability benefits.

A SaaS provider is responsible for managing and maintaining the software and supporting infrastructure. There’s no need to install programs on individual devices, nor does an organization need to ensure that their hardware can handle increased workloads. Updating software is also no longer a concern; that’s handled remotely by the SaaS provider, ensuring that SaaS apps are always up to date.

The customer simply subscribes and accesses the software. SaaS is an increasingly vital part of modern organizations, with the average organization spending, according to a Zylo report, about USD 49 million annually on SaaS, spread across 60 to 80 different products.

There are many different types of SaaS tools; companies as varied as Zoom, Slack, Salesforce, Adobe, Trello, Microsoft, Google, Box and Amazon all offer SaaS products. These products are used to complete an extensive variety of tasks, from advanced chat functionality to video calling, project management to IT management, and file management to creative services.

SaaS application access is often tiered: many providers offer free versions, freemium versions—which enable access to basic functions for free and allow users to pay for upgraded capabilities—or premium packages with varying capabilities, user seats and other differentiators. Many providers also offer enterprises packages that can be tailored to different sized businesses.

However, this ease of access can lead organizations to over-index on SaaS, jumping from platform to platform like so many lily pads in a pond. So how do organizations recognize, address and prevent the sinister creep of SaaS sprawl?



