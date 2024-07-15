Cybersecurity crisis communication: What to do

Successful crisis communication begins well before any cybersecurity incident begins. Some companies include cybersecurity crisis communication as part of their overall disaster recovery plan, while other businesses have a standalone plan.

Melanie Ensign is the founder and CEO of Discernible, a multi-disciplinary Communications Center of Excellence for security, privacy and risk teams. Ensign says that many companies sleep on security until something goes wrong and then they are trying to earn the benefit of the doubt in an unfavorable environment.

“When I work with clients, I ask them if something were to happen tomorrow, what would you want to be able to say? What do you wish was true, that you would be able to say in response to this incident?” says Ensign. “They tell me how they want to show up as a company, what values and characteristics they want to express. We then work to make all of those things true because if it’s not true, we can’t say it.”

Here are three keys to building the foundation needed to successfully manage a crisis.