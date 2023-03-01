What is cyber insurance?

While demand for cyber insurance is high, rising cyber insurance costs are making it hard for companies—especially small businesses—to find coverage. According to Marsh McLennan, cyber insurance prices rose by 110% in the first quarter of 2022.

According to 451 Research, cyber insurance may contribute to increasing ransomware attacks. As more businesses buy cyber policies, they become more comfortable paying ransoms because insurance will cover them. Hackers, in turn, feel encouraged to keep asking for ransoms. One new strain of ransomware, HardBit, even asks victims to share the details of their cyber policies so the hackers can calculate a ransom the policy will cover.

Price turbulence is also fueled by the fact that cyber insurance is relatively new compared to other insurance products. Insurers have limited historical data on cyberattack costs, which makes it difficult to create accurate risk models and set stable prices.

As insurance companies see their losses climb, they respond by raising premiums and limiting coverage. Insurer AXA has stopped covering ransomware payments for policies issued in France. Lloyd’s of London will no longer cover state-sponsored cyberattacks, another source of major losses.

Insurers are also setting stricter network security requirements for insured companies. Some underwriters won’t even offer an insurance quote unless a company has multi-factor authentication, data encryption, zero trust or similar policies in place. Some insurance companies are taking on a more consultative role, giving policyholders and business owners access to security tools and service providers to help them improve security posture. Some experts predict that cyber insurers may become key figures in enforcing standards like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, as companies that follow these standards will be less costly to insure.