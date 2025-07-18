What is web security?

18 July 2025

Mesh Flinders

Ian Smalley

What is web security?

Web security encompasses a range of solutions and security policies that organizations rely on to protect their networks, users and assets from various security risks. 

For enterprises, web security is critical to preventing costly cyberattacks—such as malware, phishing, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and more—that can disrupt core business practices and cause catastrophic reputational damage.

The number of ways cybercriminals can gain unauthorized access to an organization’s data and resources—vulnerabilities known as ‘attack surfaces’—has increased exponentially. When applied effectively, web security safeguards the web applications businesses depend on from a wide range of malicious activities. These activities range from simple malware and phishing attempts that result in data theft to complex cyberattacks that target millions of users and can shut down business operations for days.

Web security solutions typically include a combination of technologies, including firewalls, antivirus software and application programming interface (API) security tools. They also employ more advanced approaches that use newer technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to protect against a wider range of malicious activities.

With cyberattacks increasing in number and complexity every year, the demand for web security solutions is increasing rapidly. According to a recent report, the global market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 13% and will reach USD 500 billion by 2030.1 

The application security market alone, focusing on web-based software applications security solutions, is growing at a CAGR of a little over 14% and will likely reach USD 25 billion by 2030.2

What is cloud-based web security?

An important subset of web security is cloud-based web security, also known as cloud security, a set of technologies and best practices that protect resources that depend on cloud infrastructure to function.

As with all other cloud technologies, cloud security relies on physical and virtual resources delivered over the internet. Cloud security solutions rely on a global network of servers to deliver specialized tools and capabilities, including web filtering, enhanced email security, data loss prevention (DLP) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS).

The shift toward cloud-based web security represents a significant evolution in how organizations approach cybersecurity. This approach offers a more dynamic and adaptable set of solutions designed to keep pace with the rapidly changing threat landscape modern enterprises face.

How does web security work?

Despite being highly customizable and adaptable to the individual needs of an organization, web security solutions still rely on four basic principles to prevent cyberattacks:

  • Authentication
  • Encryption
  • Network security
  • Incident response

Here’s a closer look at each one and how they can be implemented effectively.

Authentication

Authentication, also known as access control, is one of the most fundamental building blocks of web security. Essentially, it governs who and what can access data, systems and applications by verifying a user’s identity through several steps, including multifactor authentication (MFA), role-based access control (RBAC) and more. When implemented effectively, authentication controls which users and applications have access to sensitive information in a network or system.

Encryption

Encryption, the process of scrambling text into unreadable form, requiring a decryption key before it can be read, is another method for protecting sensitive data. Through encryption, information can be shared across a network or system securely, only readable to third parties with access to the decryption key. Along with authentication, encryption is one of the most important tools users and organizations have for preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information.  

Network security

Network security is a type of security that focuses on protecting computer networks and systems from various internal and external security threats. Like authentication and encryption, network security relies on practices and tools like firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDS) and virtual private networks (VPNs) to identify and resolve a network vulnerability before it can result in unauthorized access.

Incident response

Despite rigorously following best practices and deploying an arsenal of modern cybersecurity tools, organizations still suffer frequent intrusions from hackers. Effective incident response capabilities like real-time threat detection, event management and log analysis ensure that whatever type of cyberthreat a network or organization faces, they can recover and restore business operations quickly.

Challenges in web security

Cyberattacks cost organizations millions in lost revenue every year. The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report put the global average cost of a security breach in 2024 at USD 4.9 million, a 10% increase from the year before. Attack vectors and malicious users are constantly developing new ways to exploit security vulnerabilities in web apps, APIs and other resources organizations rely upon.

One of the best available resources for web security is The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a nonprofit that publishes a “Top 10” list of cyberthreats. Here’s a look at some of the most persistent threats that frequently make their list.

Malware

Malware, also known as malicious software, is software code that has been intentionally written to harm computer systems or users. Common types of malware include ransomware, Trojan horses, spyware and others that, when used effectively, can cause significant damage.
Phishing

Phishing is a type of attack that uses fraudulent messages, such as emails, texts, phone calls and even entire fake websites to trick people into sharing sensitive data like passwords or credit card information. Unlike malware and other more complex cyberattacks, phishing attacks are deceptively simple, exploiting human error rather than vulnerabilities in networks or software systems. 
Hijacking

Another common type of cyberattack is page or browser hijacking, where hackers guide users to a fake website or take over their browser remotely and make it perform malicious actions. Hijacking attacks typically record a user’s keystrokes without their knowledge so a malicious actor can use their passwords and steal user data.
Injection attacks

Injection attacks use input fields on websites or web applications to inject malicious code into a system that can alter software and allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to data and programs. Structured query language (SQL), for example, is a type of language used specifically for managing databases.

SQL injection attacks target databases used by web applications, allowing attackers to gain access to sensitive, restricted information like financial records, social security numbers and more.
Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are designed to swamp online resources like websites, applications and cloud services with fraudulent requests, causing them to become overwhelmed by traffic. This attack can slow them to a crawl or even cause them to stop functioning altogether. While not as common as other kinds of cyberattacks, DDoS attacks are still costly as they can cause downtime that threatens core business operations.
Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks exploit web pages that can’t effectively validate their user input. XSS attacks inject code, usually JavaScript, that is then run by the browsers of users who visit the site. XSS attacks target sites with a high amount of user-generated content that’s difficult to validate, like blogs or web forums, stealing credentials and performing unauthorized actions without a user’s permission.

Benefits of web security

Advanced web security solutions are designed to protect organizations from a wide range of cyberattacks, from straightforward phishing schemes compromising credit cards to advanced DDoS attacks bringing entire organizations to a standstill. Here are some of the top benefits of investing in enterprise-level web security solutions:

  • Comprehensive protection: Effective web security solutions typically protect against a wide range of threats. By employing a diverse set of tools and strategies to keep organizations safe, web security solutions establish a barrier against many advanced persistent threats (APTs) where malicious actors gain access to a system or database for hours, days or even years and go undetected. 
  • Reduced cost: While implementing web security solutions requires investment, the cost of downtime, disruption, data breaches and reputation damage caused by a successful cyberattack is notably greater.
  • Proactive detection: Today’s advanced web security tools can often spot attacks before they infiltrate a network and isolate them so they can’t spread. Proactive detection and isolation, also known as containment, helps minimize damage from cyberattacks and reduce the costs of recovery.
  • Enhanced authentication: Most modern web security solutions rely on advanced authentication tools (for example, multifactor authentication (MFA)) to reduce the risk of bad actors accessing sensitive information.
  • Secure remote work: As more workforces adopt hybrid and remote policies, it’s critical for organizations to ensure employees can safely share resources and data over the internet. VPNs, encryption, authentication and other modern website security tools ensure that remote workers enjoy the same levels of security as their on-premises counterparts.
  • Automated compliance: Most modern web security solutions have a compliance management system (CMS) that can be set up to automatically comply with the regulations of relevant countries and territories. For example, an organization can set up API security features to follow specific rules for data exchange, even as those rules change from territory to territory.
  • Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR): Comprehensive web security approaches almost always involve processes and tools designed to help businesses recover after an outage or cyberattack, a process known as business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR). BCDR applies to all aspects of IT infrastructure, including those most critical to core business processes like networks, data centers and cloud resources.

Top enterprise use cases for web security

As modern businesses increasingly rely on digital technologies for their core operations, they also face greater exposure to cyberattacks and data theft. Today’s web security solutions must address vulnerabilities in a wide range of IT infrastructure components, both physical and virtual. Here’s a look at the top enterprise web security use cases:

Securing web applications

Web applications like Salesforce, SAP and Oracle Netsuite have become critical to the day-to-day operations of many successful businesses. Hackers seeking to cause downtime or steal sensitive data frequently target their vulnerabilities with sophisticated methods like SQL injection and XSS. Web security tools like web application firewalls (WAFs) play a crucial role in thwarting these attacks and keeping applications running.  

Preventing data loss

Along with downtime, the loss of sensitive data is one of the most damaging effects of a successful cyberattack. Strong web security postures, equipped with sophisticated data loss prevention tools, can successfully prevent the unauthorized sharing of sensitive data through email and cloud services, ensuring that companies maintain their customers’ trust.

Fortifying cloud infrastructure

Cloud infrastructure, the hardware and software components that enable cloud computing, has become increasingly important as companies seek to leverage the flexibility and scalability of the cloud. Cloud security solutions protect cloud infrastructure components with strong access controls, encryption and threat detection and response capabilities that respond to intrusions in near real-time.

Mitigating DDoS attacks

DDoS attacks are some of the most sophisticated and dangerous cyberattacks in the world. When executed successfully, they have disrupted the core business practices of some of the largest and most successful companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix and X (formerly Twitter).

Modern enterprise-level web security solutions are equipped with cutting-edge tools for stopping DDoS attacks. These solutions include traffic filtering, rate limiting and the diversion of fraudulent web traffic to “scrubbing centers,” where harmful elements can be removed.
