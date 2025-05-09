What is log analysis?

Log analysis helps IT professionals better understand how their systems are functioning, improve system performance and enhance security.

Log files, also known as ‘log data,’ are records of system activity generated by various compute resources, such as devices, applications and software programs. Log files are indispensable to IT operations, providing valuable insight into system performance, optimization and potential security breaches. However, the rise of data-rich technologies like generative AI (gen AI) has exponentially increased the amount of data enterprises need to analyze. According to a recent report, data logs requiring analysis at the enterprise level have grown as much as 250% year-over-year in the last 5 years.1

As gen AI and other data-intensive technologies continue to expand and flourish, IT leaders are seeking a deeper understanding of how they can use log analysis to keep the systems their organizations rely on performing at peak levels.