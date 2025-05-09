What is log analysis?

8 minutes
Log analysis is the examination of log data, a detailed record of events that occur within a computer system, application or network.
Log analysis helps IT professionals better understand how their systems are functioning, improve system performance and enhance security.
Log files, also known as ‘log data,’ are records of system activity generated by various compute resources, such as devices, applications and software programs. Log files are indispensable to IT operations, providing valuable insight into system performance, optimization and potential security breaches. However, the rise of data-rich technologies like generative AI (gen AI) has exponentially increased the amount of data enterprises need to analyze. According to a recent report, data logs requiring analysis at the enterprise level have grown as much as 250% year-over-year in the last 5 years.1
As gen AI and other data-intensive technologies continue to expand and flourish, IT leaders are seeking a deeper understanding of how they can use log analysis to keep the systems their organizations rely on performing at peak levels.
There are three kinds of log files that IT professionals focus on when conducting log analysis: access logs, error logs and event logs.
To conduct effective log analysis, network administrators, DevOps engineers and other IT professionals typically follow four steps:
Log analysis begins with engineers collecting data from the various sources that are relevant to the systems they need to analyze. Usually, these sources of data include a blend of hardware and software systems like network devices, servers, applications and software programs.
Data collection is critical to the overall success of log analysis. If it isn’t done thoroughly, it can result in missing log sources, applications or programs that are not submitting data, resulting in an incomplete picture of how a system is functioning.
During data processing, engineers focus on indexing and normalizing logs, a process known as parsing. Parsing involves categorizing data by timestamp, source, event type and other characteristics to make it easier to understand.
Data processing is critical in turning raw logs composed of unstructured data into organized, actionable data logs that are easier for engineers to extract insights from.
Once data has been processed, it’s ready for analysis, arguably the most important (and time-consuming) step in the process. During data analysis, engineers pore over the actionable data they’ve extracted from logs during data processing, looking for clues as to why a particular system or application isn’t functioning.
Today, data analysis is almost always aided by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools that help speed time-to-value and improve the accuracy of log analysis with their advanced pattern recognition capabilities.
Log data is only as valuable as the insights it can generate about the systems’ overall health. Data visualization, the displaying of data and insights via a comprehensive dashboard, helps transform raw information into vivid pictures of real-time system health.
Aided by AI and ML tools, today’s dashboards help IT teams identify performance issues by visualizing key metrics like central processing unit (CPU) usage, network latency and more.
IT teams typically rely on five different kinds of log analysis to detect problems across a wide range of systems:
Modern enterprises need to constantly be on the lookout for ways to make their systems and applications function more efficiently, and log analysis plays a crucial role in this ongoing effort. Here’s a look at some of the most popular benefits of log analysis.
Data breaches can cost enterprises millions. According to a recent IBM Institute of Business Value report, the average cost of a data breach rose 10% last year to USD 4.8 million. Log analysis helps IT systems administrators improve their incident response capabilities when security breaches are detected and prevent malware, phishing, ransomware and other kinds of unauthorized access attempts. Many modern organizations rely on a practice known as security information and event management (SIEM) as part of their approach to log analysis. SIEM helps organizations recognize and address potential security threats and detect and mitigate vulnerabilities.
As compliance requirements continue to change, organizations use log analysis to proactively meet regulations on transaction recording and data retention. For example, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, also known as PCI DSS, requires businesses to keep an audit trail of web history logs that goes back at least a year. Log analysis plays an important role in retaining these records and ensuring they follow all applicable laws.
IT departments are largely graded on how well and how thoroughly they resolve tickets. Log analysis helps speed issue resolution for a variety of problems and ensure that critical business processes aren’t interrupted. Using root cause analysis, for example, engineers can identify why a system or application is malfunctioning and repair it before it causes significant downtime.
Log analysis enables DevOps engineers to gain deeper insights into user behavior and identify opportunities to improve system and application performance. In the case of a popular ecommerce website, for example, log analysis can show which features users are interacting with most and which are not receiving as much attention, potentially leading to insights into customer behavior and design changes to the site.
Modern DevOps teams rely on log analysis software for observability, which helps improve their awareness of how systems and applications are functioning. Through metrics like usage, web traffic, logins and more, log analysis shows DevOps teams where their code is strong and where it could be improved. It also helps identify opportunities for new features and capabilities. Modern DevOps platforms are often equipped with log analysis tools that aggregate data from various sources and deploy AI and ML to spot patterns that will help them identify issues.
Log analysis plays a crucial role when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting systems, applications and people from cyberthreats. It increases the visibility cybersecurity teams have over the systems and applications they’re responsible for, providing detailed records of logins and user-behavior that may contain evidence of an attack. Advanced cybersecurity log analysis tools can even automate the detection of suspicious activity, alerting IT managers when a certain kind of behavior is taking place.
Visibility doesn’t just help IT operations teams prevent cyberattacks, it can also help with the day-to-day operations that ensure an organization’s IT systems and applications perform the way they were designed to. IT operations (ITOps) teams rely on effective log analysis tools to access and observe large amounts of data and identify performance issues. Log analysis helps centralize a team’s strategic approach, gaining a full picture of how systems and applications are functioning across an entire enterprise.
