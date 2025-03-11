What is data processing?

Historically, businesses relied on manual data processing and calculators to manage smaller datasets. As companies generated increasingly large volumes of data, advanced data processing methods became essential.

Out of this need, electronic data processing emerged, bringing advanced central processing units (CPUs) and automation that minimized human intervention.

With artificial intelligence (AI) adoption on the rise, effective data processing is more critical than ever. Clean, well-structured data powers AI models, enabling businesses to automate workflows and unlock deeper insights. Without high-quality processing systems, AI-driven applications are prone to inefficiencies, bias and unreliable outputs.

Today, machine learning (ML), AI and parallel processing—or parallel computing—enable large-scale data processing. With these advancements, organizations can draw insights by using cloud computing services such as Microsoft Azure or IBM Cloud®.