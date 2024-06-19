What is user behavior analytics (UBA)?

UBA tools can detect when individual users do things they wouldn't normally do, such as logging in from a new IP address or viewing sensitive data they don't typically work with.

These minor anomalies might not trigger other network monitoring tools. However, UBA can determine that this activity is abnormal for this specific user and alert the security team.

Because they can detect subtly suspicious behaviors, UBA tools can help security operations centers (SOCs) spot evasive attacks such as insider threats, advanced persistent threats and hackers using stolen credentials.

This capacity is important for SOCs today. The abuse of valid accounts is the most common way that cybercriminals break into networks, according to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.

UBA tools and techniques are used in various fields. For example, marketers and product designers often track user behavioral data to understand how people interact with apps and websites. However, in cybersecurity, UBA is primarily used for threat detection.