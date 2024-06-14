IBM’s identity threat detect and response (ITDR) and identity security posture management (ISPM) solution provides you with end-to-end visibility into user activity across the hybrid landscape of silo’d IAM tools used across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem applications. IBM Verify Identity Protection provides the ISPM and ITDR functionality to keep your organization safe by:

Continuously mapping all access flows across all applications.

To detect and remediate previously hidden security gaps such as shadow access, exposed assets, compromised identities, unknown SaaS apps, lack of MFA and much more.

Gaining the visibility across identity systems, consolidating threats, reconciling and

detecting both vulnerabilities and active attacks.

Easily deployed without any agents or clients and designed to work in any cloud or network, IBM Verify Identity Protection extends your existing cybersecurity solutions by analyzing and delivering actionable identity risk information that is critical for your security operations.