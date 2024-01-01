Simplify and secure access to all your applications with a single set of login credentials. IBM Verify provides centralized access control, strong authentication and user self-service. Deliver one-click access within an authenticated session to cloud, on-premises and mobile applications, from a unified single sign-on (SSO) launchpad.
Create customized SSO and access policies for resources protected by Verify. Define how users can access apps, including whether multifactor authentication (MFA) is required.
Use a variety of identity sources for authentication for SSO, including social login options such as Google, Apple, LinkedIn and ZenKey, to enable low-friction access for consumers.
Support comprehensive group and role management based on predefined user attribute functions. Apply custom attributes to user profiles by using third-party tools to ensure users only have access to SSO based on appropriate entitlements.