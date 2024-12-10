What is a dataset?

Organizations today collect large amounts of data from various sources, including customer interactions, financial transactions, IoT devices and social media platforms.

To unlock the business value of all this data, it must often be organized into datasets: organized collections that make information accessible for analysis and application.

Different types of datasets store data in various ways. For instance, structured datasets often arrange data points in tables with defined rows and columns. Unstructured datasets can contain varied formats such as text files, images and audio.

While not all datasets involve structured data, they always have some general structure to them, whether defined schemas or loosely organized syntax in semistructured data formats such as JSON or XML.

Examples of datasets include:

Customer service datasets tracking support interactions and resolutions.

Manufacturing datasets monitoring equipment performance metrics.

Sales datasets analyzing transaction patterns and consumer behavior.

Marketing datasets measuring campaign effectiveness and engagement.

Organizations often use and maintain multiple datasets to support various business initiatives, including data analysis and business intelligence (BI).

Big data, in particular, relies on massive, complex datasets to deliver value. When properly collected, managed and analyzed using big data analytics, these datasets can help uncover new insights and enable data-driven decision-making.

In recent years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have further increased the focus on datasets. Organizations need extensive, well-organized training data to develop accurate machine learning models and refine predictive algorithms.

According to Gartner, 61% of organizations report having to evolve or rethink their data and analytics operating model because of the impact of AI technologies.1