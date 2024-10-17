Tom Krantz Writer

Tom Krantz is a seasoned business and technology writer specializing in sustainability and AI governance. He has a proven track record of creating award-winning content for Fortune 500 companies, and he excels at translating complex ideas into compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. As a frequent contributor to the IBM blog, Tom explores how technology intersects with environmental responsibility.

Tom works closely with C-suite executives and subject matter experts to distill high-level concepts into captivating thought leadership pieces. His insights into emerging trends in sustainability and AI have established him as a trusted voice in the industry. Tom is dedicated to helping organizations embrace the transformative power of technology while driving meaningful conversations.