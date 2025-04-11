What is real-time data integration?

As with traditional data integration, real-time data integration functions to combine and harmonize data that may be siloed or inconsistent across the organization. The process includes steps from data ingestion through to data analysis. It allows users to make faster, more informed decisions.
The difference lies in the speed of data availability. Real-time data integration enables users to extract insights from data with minimal delay—typically within a few milliseconds.
Instant access to high-quality data from a wide range of sources (such as databases, spreadsheets, applications and cloud services) and formats gives businesses the agility to react quickly to change. It drives use cases such as business intelligence (BI), generative AI (gen AI), hyper-personalization and more.
Traditional data integration processes, such as batch processing, can’t support growing data volumes and the high-speed data needs of modern enterprises. Real-time data integration uses various streaming technologies and real-time data processes, ranging from open-source solutions to comprehensive data integration platforms, that are designed to operate continuously and at scale.
Data is the driving force behind innovation and a critical asset to data-driven organizations. But today’s data volumes are growing: the global datasphere is expected to reach 393.9 zettabytes by 2028. Data is also becoming more distributed and diverse, stored across various systems and repositories, cloud and on-premises environments.
Managing this increasingly complex mountain of data is a significant challenge. Organizations struggle with silos, data staleness (which occurs when there are gaps in time when data has not been updated), data governance and high network latency.
Compounding the challenge of modern data management is the pressure to be agile and innovative. Today’s markets are volatile, and organizations understand they need real-time data processing to respond quickly to change. Gen AI has also emerged as a competitive imperative, expected to raise global GDP by 7% within the next 10 years.
However, gen AI requires huge amounts of high-quality data to produce worthwhile outcomes. And, for use cases where gen AI models must respond in real-time (such as fraud detection or logistics) it’s crucial that data is provided as soon as it’s collected. Currently, only 16% of tech leaders are confident their current cloud and data capabilities can support gen AI.1
Real-time data integration helps satisfy this contemporary need for immediate data access, while also providing the benefits of traditional data integration—that is, reducing data silos and improving data quality. It also increases operational efficiency by enabling faster time to insights and data-driven decision-making.
Real-time data is often categorized into two types: streaming data and event data. Understanding how the types differ and relate is critical for organizations pursuing real-time integration and insights.
Streaming data is real-time data that continuously flows from various sources, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, financial markets, social media activity or e-commerce transactions. Streaming data is fundamental to big data and real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. It’s also core to other use cases that require continuous, up-to-date information.
Events are a single change, occurrence or action important to a system—such as a product sale, money transfer or a temperature reaching a set threshold. Related events are grouped together. The continuous delivery of these grouped events can be considered a stream or, more specifically, an event stream. However, not every instance of real-time data streaming contains events.
There are several real-time data integration tools and methods, including:
Unlike batch integration, which integrates snapshots of data from various sources at specific intervals, stream data integration (SDI) integrates data in real time as it becomes available. It constantly consumes, processes and loads data streams into a target system for analysis. These capabilities enable advanced data analytics, machine learning and other use cases for real-time data, such as fraud detection and IoT analytics.
Implementing SDI requires streaming data pipelines, which move millions of data records between enterprise systems with low latency and high speed. These pipelines help ensure data integrity by significantly reducing the risk of data corruption or duplication—common problems when processing large data volumes quickly.
Data integration platforms such as Apache Kafka and IBM StreamSets can help organizations build streaming data pipelines tailored to their unique IT ecosystems.
Change data capture applies changes as they happen from data sources—such as Microsoft SQL Server databases, Oracle or MongoDB—to data warehouses, ETL solutions and other data repositories or target systems. Changes may include data deletions, insertions and updates. Unlike data replication tools, CDC only captures and replicates changes, not the entire dataset.
Essentially, CDC helps keep systems up to date in real-time. By sending only the data that has changed, it also reduces data processing overhead, data load times and network traffic.
The average enterprise uses nearly 1,200 cloud applications to operate, and each app generates its own data, which has led to data silos. However, modern workflows require real-time data flows between apps and systems. Application integration, also called software integration, automates and streamlines data transfer processes between software applications to enable real-time or near-real-time data integration.
Businesses often use application programming interfaces (APIs) to build and automate application integration workflows. An API is a set of rules or protocols that enables applications to seamlessly communicate with each other and exchange data.
Enterprises may also use webhooks and middleware to facilitate application integration.
Data virtualization creates a virtual layer that provides a unified view of real-time data streams from various sources, such as sensor data and equipment logs. This aggregate view eliminates the need for data to be moved, duplicated or batch processed elsewhere. These capabilities significantly reduce integration time and costs, while minimizing the risk of inaccuracies or data loss.
Data virtualization tools may also provide a semantic layer, a user experience interface that converts data into meaningful terms for making business decisions.
Additionally, data virtualization is a data integration solution for both real-time and historical data, creating a comprehensive view of an organization’s entire operational data ecosystem. This rich dataset is ideal for training the foundation models behind gen AI.
There are additional types of data integration processes that can be used in tandem with real-time data integration, depending on an organization’s data needs.
While these types of data integration are some of the most common, the list is not exhaustive. For instance, some organizations may also use federated data integration, manual data integration and uniform data access integration methods.
Real-time data integration is useful for many industries and scenarios. Some common use cases include:
Integrating real-time data from supply chain, manufacturing, inventory management and other operational processes can enhance process optimization efforts. When paired with BI tools, up-to-date information can be displayed on dashboards, reports and other visualizations for an intelligent, transparent view of overall performance.
Businesses that integrate customer information from customer relationship managers (CRMs), social media and other sources in real-time can go beyond traditional personalization and find a competitive edge. Real-time insights enable hyper-personalization, which delivers highly tailored customer experiences, products or services based on individual customer behavior and preferences.
Real-time data integration platforms facilitate the seamless aggregation of transactional, behavioral and external threat data. Analytics engines can then ingest the data and detect issues at scale, protecting businesses from fraud and financial loss, while improving their regulatory compliance posture.
With continuously refreshed data streams, AI models can make more accurate, real-time predictions. Real-time integration also supports automation. For instance, as part of their core functionality, robotic process automation (RPA)-enabled chatbots and autonomous vehicles make decisions in real time.
IBM named a Leader for the 19th year in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.
Discover why AI-powered data intelligence and data integration are critical to drive structured and unstructured data preparedness and accelerate AI outcomes.
Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Dig into the top 5 reasons you should modernize your data integration on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Create resilient, high performing and cost optimized data pipelines for your generative AI initiatives, real-time analytics, warehouse modernization and operational needs with IBM data integration solutions.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Enhance real-time decision-making and mitigate risks with IBM® StreamSets. Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.