What is real-time data integration?

Real-time data integration involves capturing and processing data from multiple sources as soon as it's available, then immediately integrating it into a target system.



As with traditional data integration, real-time data integration functions to combine and harmonize data that may be siloed or inconsistent across the organization. The process includes steps from data ingestion through to data analysis. It allows users to make faster, more informed decisions.

The difference lies in the speed of data availability. Real-time data integration enables users to extract insights from data with minimal delay—typically within a few milliseconds.

Instant access to high-quality data from a wide range of sources (such as databases, spreadsheets, applications and cloud services) and formats gives businesses the agility to react quickly to change. It drives use cases such as business intelligence (BI), generative AI (gen AI), hyper-personalization and more.

Traditional data integration processes, such as batch processing, can’t support growing data volumes and the high-speed data needs of modern enterprises. Real-time data integration uses various streaming technologies and real-time data processes, ranging from open-source solutions to comprehensive data integration platforms, that are designed to operate continuously and at scale.