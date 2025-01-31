What is hyper-personalization?

Hyper-personalization uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning (ML) and real-time data analytics to create highly individualized customer experiences. It goes deeper than traditional personalization, which can involve addressing customers by name or recommending products based on their purchase history. Hyper-personalization uses more granular data points such as browsing behaviors, location, preferences and even contextual factors like weather or time of day. These details allow businesses to deliver highly relevant, individualized experiences that feel genuinely unique to each customer and can foster a sense of connection and trust.

Hyper-personalization is increasingly prevalent across industries such as retail, entertainment, healthcare and banking. AI is used to tailor messaging, product recommendations and services to individual users. This technique, known as AI personalization, allows businesses to create highly customized interactions that enhance user experience and increase customer engagement.

Streaming platforms like Netflix or Spotify, for example, use AI-driven recommendation engines to suggest content that is based on a user’s viewing or listening habits. Similarly, e-commerce websites personalize product suggestions based on a shopper’s browsing history and preferences. These techniques are welcomed. According to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value, 3 in 5 consumers would like to use AI applications as they shop.1 A McKinsey also study found that 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized content. Of those customers, 67% say that they are frustrated when their interactions with businesses aren’t tailored to their needs.2

Implementing hyper-personalization requires a robust data infrastructure and a commitment to data privacy. Businesses must handle datasets and sensitive customer information responsibly, adhering to relevant data protection regulations to maintain trust and compliance.

Today’s consumers are inundated with choices. Hyper-personalization represents a significant evolution in customer engagement strategies, moving beyond generic digital marketing campaigns to deliver bespoke experiences that align with individual preferences. As technology continues to advance, businesses that effectively implement hyper-personalization are likely to gain a competitive edge by delivering value that resonates uniquely with each customer.