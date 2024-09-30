What is customer analytics?

Customer analytics, or customer data analytics, is the use of customer data to track, analyze and make informed decisions about customer needs and expectations.

Customer data can inform everything a company does, from how it conducts marketing campaigns to what business decisions they make, and how they prioritize product development.

Customer analytics is a key component of customer experience, or CX, the account of perceptions that result from all customer interactions with a business. Companies can use customer analytics tools to improve CX through better customer interactions. It can help companies improve all aspects of CX, from the customer journey from customer acquisition to customer retention to ultimately improve a company’s bottom line.

Customer experience creates an emotional bond with a customer base and helps companies build a competitive advantage through the capture of more customers, increase of sales, deeper customer loyalty.