What is customer acquisition? 

A successful customer acquisition strategy tends to focus on attracting customers who are most likely to become loyal advocates, and thus more profitable, to the business.

While much of a marketing strategy focuses on building brand awareness and expanding an organization’s reach. The practice of customer acquisition emphasizes converting a target audience into qualified leads and then into tangible sales.

This focus on metrics such as customer churn and customer lifetime value (CLV) help a business measure the effectiveness of its customer acquisition efforts—and transform first-time shoppers into paying customers. The process can involve various strategies and tactics aimed at identifying ideal customers, communicating the value of an offering, and guiding consumers through the purchasing process.

Customer acquisition is a critical aspect of business growth. Acquiring new, loyal customers increases revenue, helps expand market reach and demonstrates an organization’s long-term sustainability. It is often organized as a collaboration between marketing and sales teams.

Typically, a basic customer acquisition process follows three steps: Attracting potential leads, nurturing those leads until they’re ready to engage in a sale, and converting those leads into customers. This process can take place across multiple channels simultaneously, including:

Content marketing through websites podcasts or other media

Email communications

Interactions over social media

Text messages

Events

Referral and incentive programs

Customer support interactions

Paid ads

Influencer partnerships

Webinars

Today’s omnichannel, digital-first landscape makes customer acquisition more complex. Consumers have endless options and demand a frictionless journey through the customer experience, which includes prepurchase. As many as 82% of customers expense less than 10 minutes looking for an item they need.1 Meanwhile, 96% of customers experiencing high friction are likely not to sign up for a brand’s offerings.2 Potential customers want seamless, dynamic and contextual customer journeys. And they spend hours researching which products to buy.

Given the large amounts of data customer acquisition specialists handle, many organizations implement select automation or artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their customer acquisition processes. This might include deploying Robotic Process Automation (RBA) for customer relationship management (CRM), using AI to recommend digital marketing strategies based on user behavior or automatically optimizing targeted advertising campaigns based on performance.

Successful customer acquisition strategies endeavor to determine a strong, concrete methodology to attract customers and make that process repeatable. Many of today’s businesses consider customer acquisition a continuous process rather than a single moment of conversion.