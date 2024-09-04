What is customer lifetime value (CLV)?

As the name suggests, CLV looks at how valuable a customer is to the organization as a whole, not just during a single interaction.

The metric is key to understanding overall customer retention rates and customer loyalty. Rather than looking at individual transactions with a business, the CLV considers all potential transactions a customer has or will make during the full customer lifespan. It uses that information as a basis for calculating customer revenue.

There are two ways to measure customer lifetime value. The first is historic customer lifetime value and the second is predictive customer lifetime value. The historic CLV looks at how much an existing customer has already spent with the business. The predictive CLV is an estimate of how much a customer might spend.

The historic CLV is more straightforward than the predictive CLV. The latter requires an algorithmic process that tracks historical data and uses it to predict the duration of a customer relationship and its overall value. While it’s a bit more of a complex calculation, the predictive CLV might help the organization see which area of the customer journey needs further investment. Separately, the predictive model considers factors such as customer acquisition costs (CAC) and average purchase frequency rates.