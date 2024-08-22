The biggest difference between CSAT, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and Customer Effort Score (CES) are that they measure different aspects of customer experiences and use different rating scales for customer engagement.



CSAT is a real-time customer survey relating to a specific product or service. The limitation of the CSAT metric is that it doesn’t give a full, ongoing look into customer sentiment and their long-term relationship with the organization.

In contrast, NPS measures customer loyalty: “How likely are you to recommend (the organization/product/service) to a friend or colleague?” The purpose of this type of survey can help give a more holistic look into the organization or its product. NPS goes beyond CSAT surveys and provides a glimpse into customer expectations.

CES measures how easy it is for a customer to use a product or service, or complete a task within an organization. The CES can complement CSAT and NPS by predicting customer churn and the number of customers who are satisfied with how the process is being completed. By using all three metrics an organization can have multiple measures to look to when comparing itself to other competitors.

No matter what metric an organization chooses to use, the customer care approach is influential and important for building strong emotional connections to the customer.