What is contact center AI?

Several reasons for contact centers to embrace an AI platform and technology include:

Replaces manual and repetitive tasks: Organizations have been using customer service chatbots and virtual agents for some time, but new organizations can now implement generative AI-powered technologies that use conversational AI. Conversational AI uses customer data, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to recognize human speech and text inputs, which in turn, it can use to respond in a similar language.

Powers real-time remediation: Contact center agents no longer need to stick to static scripts that do not consider an individual’s specific needs. Giving contact center employees access to generative AI-powered dashboards can boost agent efficiency and decrease incorrect or flawed answers. That creates an opportunity for representatives to chat with customers more confidently, knowing that they have as much real-time information as possible.

Taps into other aspects of the business: Business intelligence tools can use APIs to pull in customer service data to make more informed decisions about product and marketing decisions. AI, especially NLP, can take call transcripts and identify actionable insights that can help the product and marketing teams. The data can be added to customer relationship management (CRM) or business intelligence databases. For example, many people having issues with device setup might imply that the product instructions are unclear. People who keep pressing the wrong button on a product might suggest to the product team they should consider a revised design.

Creates seamless omnichannel transitions: Many customers who begin with a self-service tool ultimately need to talk to a live representative. Equipping that employee with the right information so customers do not need to repeat themselves can be the difference between a happy or a disappointed customer. A Gartner study2 (link resides outside ibm.com) found that nearly two in three customers that had a seamless transition from self-service to a live agent will return to self-service next time.

Creates personalized customer journeys: Contact center AI can create workflows that easily unearth previous conversations with and needs of a specific customer. This data allows the AI and human agents to provide more specific and helpful answers to the customer.

Powers predictive analytics: Organizations can use AI to analyze historical data to predict future likelihoods of increased call volume. It can also anticipate which issues can require more attention based on emerging customer queries.