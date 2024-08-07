What is a semantic layer?

Semantic layers are pivotal in bridging the gap between complex data systems and users. They convert technical data into meaningful business terms, enabling easier data access and analysis. Semantic layers are designed to cater to varying needs and technological environments.

Logical layer

A logical semantic layer abstracts the complexities of physical data storage and presents a logical view of the data. It defines how data is structured and related, by using business-friendly terms and concepts. Logical semantic layers can integrate data from multiple sources, creating a unified view, and confirms that data definitions and business rules are applied consistently across different data sources and reports.

A logical semantic layer is commonly used in Business Intelligence (BI) tools and data visualization platforms, where users create reports and dashboards. For example, a retail company with data sources like sales transactions, inventory and online sales can implement a logical semantic layer to abstract the complexities into business-friendly terms like "customer," "product," "sale" and "inventory." To generate a report on sales by customer, users query the logical entity "sale" and join it with "customer" using the terms defined in the semantic layer.

Physical layer

A physical semantic layer involves creating materialized views or physical data marts that aggregate and transform data according to predefined business rules. This type of semantic layer materializes data transformations and aggregations to enhance performance. By precomputing complex queries and aggregations, the load on the underlying databases is reduced, and query performance is improved. It requires more storage for materialized views or data marts, which can be managed within the existing data infrastructure and optimized for frequent queries and reporting needs, reducing the need for real-time computation. It is ideal for scenarios where performance is critical, such as large-scale data analysis and reporting environments with high query volumes.

Hybrid layer

A hybrid semantic layer combines elements of both logical and physical semantic layers. It provides the flexibility of logical abstraction while using the performance benefits of materialized views and physical data marts where necessary. This approach is suitable for large enterprises with diverse data needs, where some data queries require real-time access while others benefit from precomputed results.

Data virtualization layer

Data virtualization layers create a unified, virtual view of data from multiple disparate sources without physically moving the data. This approach enables real-time access to data across various systems. This approach integrates data from various sources, including on-premises databases, cloud storage and third-party systems, into a single virtual layer. It is ideal for organizations to access and analyze data from multiple, heterogeneous sources in real-time, such as in financial services or supply chain management.

Universal semantic layer

A universal semantic layer is a comprehensive and standardized layer that provides a unified interface for data access and analysis across the entire organization. It is designed to be tool- and technology-agnostic, enabling seamless integration with various BI platforms, data visualization tools and analytical applications. The goal of a universal semantic layer is to provide consistent and accurate data definitions, metrics and business logic, regardless of the underlying data sources or the tools used to access them.