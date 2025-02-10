Data strategies typically connect and coordinate many different functional areas that surround an organization’s data. These areas include disciplines such as data collection, data management, data governance, data analytics, data quality and data security.

In many organizations, a chief data officer (CDO) is responsible for creating and guiding a data strategy. In other organizations, senior executives, data scientists and data engineers might collaborate on building a data strategy.

A successful data strategy can help a business identify market opportunities, improve products and services, increase customer satisfaction and gain a competitive advantage.