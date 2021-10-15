What is data migration?

The more carefully your enterprise plans its data migration, the less likely you are to encounter surprise costs or unplanned downtime and the less likely it is that your end users will be frustrated or inconvenienced during and after the migration. You’ll want to establish goals, set a timeline, and anticipate any challenges that you may encounter.

There are three primary factors you should consider when determining how you’ll approach the project:

Type of workload. Specialized workloads—such as virtual machines (VMs), backups, or databases—can usually be moved with software vendor-provided tools that are specific to the type of data being migrated. If you don’t have access to these tools, you’ll want to carefully plan for potential downtime. You can transfer data for mission-critical workloads in stages, testing at intervals throughout the process and keeping the source and target systems running in parallel. Alternatively, you can plan a large-scale transfer outside of production hours (if you can accomplish it the available window).

Volume of data. When you’re migrating fewer than 10 terabytes (TB) of data, shipping the data to its new storage location on a client-provided storage device is often the simplest and most cost-effective method. For transfers involving larger amounts of data—say, up to multiple petabytes (PB)—a specialized data migration device supplied by your cloud provider can be the most convenient and affordable option. While, in theory, you could use online migration for any amount of data, time constraints limit its feasibility for large amounts of data.

Speed to completion. For online migrations, the amount of data being transferred and the speed of your network connection will determine how long data migration takes. For offline migrations, shipping time must be taken into account. If start-to-finish migration speed is your primary concern—and if you have adequate available bandwidth to dedicate to the migration—online transfer could be the best option. But if your migration deadline is flexible and/or you have bandwidth or other networking constraints, offline migration might be the right choice.