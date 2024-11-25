What is data stewardship?

Companies today are collecting and analyzing more data than ever in hopes of unlocking valuable insights. However, data collection and analytics on their own aren’t enough to secure successful outcomes. Data stewardship and data stewards can support and guide effective data use within a data-driven culture.

In recent years, with the increasing adoption of AI, data stewardship has taken on additional significance. AI systems consume and produce massive quantities of data. Data stewardship helps ensure the quality and integrity of that data so that AI-powered business processes are effective, compliant with government regulations and aligned with governance and ethical AI standards.

Good data stewardship programs enable successful data curation by improving data quality, accessibility, usability and security. Data stewards help ensure that employees can access useful and accurate business data to empower data-driven decision-making and AI-driven productivity gains. Additional benefits of data stewardship include more consistent data interpretation and improved audit readiness.

Data stewards often collaborate with a host of stakeholders—including data owners, data analysts, data science experts and general business users—to achieve these benefits.

Employees who are not formally recognized as “data stewards” might nonetheless have data stewardship responsibilities and devote significant time to meeting their organizations’ data needs such as inventorying data and evaluating data quality. However, some data management experts say that formalizing data stewardship roles is important as it indicates that a company is serious about data quality management.1