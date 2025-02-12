What are data silos?

Organizations today collect massive amounts of data from diverse sources, with many different departments and business units maintaining their own datasets.



Without proper integration, this data can become trapped in disparate systems, from basic spreadsheets to specialized applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. These isolated data repositories then create barriers between systems and teams, forming data silos.

According to the IBM Data Differentiator, 82% of enterprises report that data silos disrupt their critical workflows, and 68% of enterprise data remains unanalyzed.

As a result of data silos, teams often end up working with outdated, fragmented or inconsistent data. Data quality degrades, and operational inefficiencies arise from duplicated workflows and redundant data storage. Big data, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives can all suffer.

However, organizations that eliminate data silos and successfully integrate their data can reduce costs, accelerate analytics and improve decision-making.

To break down data silos, enterprises can build holistic data fabrics by using advanced data integration and data management solutions to bring disparate data stores together in real-time. Data virtualization tools, metadata management systems, data lakes, data lakehouses and data warehouses are all common components in a unified data fabric.