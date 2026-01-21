The 2026 Guide to Data Management 

Increasingly, data management is increasingly concerned with making data ‘AI-ready’—high-quality, accessible, and trusted for training artificial intelligence (AI ) models. A recent survey by industry analyst Gartner found that 63 percent of organizations feel they don’t have, or aren’t sure they have, the right data management practices in place for AI.1

This comprehensive guide addresses everything from the basics of data management to coverage of data platforms, data architecture, data engineering, data governance and more.