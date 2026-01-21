The 2026 Guide to Data Management 

Find detailed information on a wealth of data management topics, from data and database basics to data architectures, data governance and more.
Data management is the organizational practice of collecting, organizing, architecting, governing, processing and maintaining data securely and effectively so it can be used for business analytics and decision-making.
Increasingly, data management is increasingly concerned with making data ‘AI-ready’—high-quality, accessible, and trusted for training artificial intelligence (AI ) models. A recent survey by industry analyst Gartner found that 63 percent of organizations feel they don’t have, or aren’t sure they have, the right data management practices in place for AI.1
This comprehensive guide addresses everything from the basics of data management to coverage of data platforms, data architecture, data engineering, data governance and more.
Data management strategy helps organizations ensure that data is always available, integrated, governed, secure and accurate. It forms a foundation for digital transformation, AI initiatives and better business outcomes.
In essence, data is any collection of facts, numbers, words, observations or other useful information. But data comes in many different forms, each defined by its unique characteristics, sources and formats.
There’s a database for virtually every data management or data processing application. Explore relational databases, vector databases, distributed databases, query engines—they’re all here.
Data platforms—including data warehouses, data lakes and data lakehouses—enable collection, transformation, analysis and governance of data for specific tasks.
Data architectures describe how data is managed—from collection through consumption—and set the blueprint for how it flows through the organization. They’re also foundational to data processing operations and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
Data engineers design systems for the aggregation, storage and analysis of data at scale, and empower organizations to get insights in real time from large datasets.
Explore ways to move digital information between systems, devices and locations, including file transfer, data streaming and data migration.
Data integration brings together data from disparate sources, transforming it into a consistent structure and making it accessible for processing, analysis and decision making.
Data processing is the conversion of raw data into usable information through structured steps such as data collection, preparation, analysis and storage. Today, machine learning (ML), AI and parallel processing—or parallel computing—enable large-scale data processing.
Big data encompasses massive, complex datasets in various formats, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, that demand advanced analytical approache for extracting meaningful insights.
Enterprise data management (EDM) is data management at scale—organizing, governing and optimizing enterprize data throughout its lifecycle, from creation and collection to storage, integration, usage and eventual archiving or disposal.
Data quality measures how well a dataset meets criteria for accuracy, completeness, validity, consistency, uniqueness, timeliness and fitness for purpose. It’s critical to all data governance initiatives within an organization.
Data governance helps ensure data availability, security, and integrity by defining and implementing policies, standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and use.
Your data is your competitive edge. Learn how to unlock it securely and drive measurable ROI from AI in this short webinar.
Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of data for AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Learn why the path to AI-ready data often starts with effective access to both structured and unstructured data and the challenges that can impede data leaders.
Learn how an AI-powered legal agent helps accelerate decision-making, reduce manual work and improve compliance.
In this episode, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get up-to-date insights into cybersecurity threats and their financial impacts on organizations.
Understand the actionable steps data leaders can take to overcome data challenges, establish the groundwork for a trusted data foundation and help get your organization’s data ready for AI.
Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting®, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Unify all your data for AI and analytics with IBM® watsonx.data™. Put your data to work, wherever it resides, with the hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI and analytics.