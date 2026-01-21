The 2026 Guide to Data Management 

Find detailed information on a wealth of data management topics, from data and database basics to data architectures, data governance and more.

By Alexandra Jonker and Erika Russi and Mark Scapicchio

Data management is the organizational practice of collecting, organizing, architecting, governing, processing and maintaining data securely and effectively so it can be used for business analytics and decision-making.

Increasingly, data management is increasingly concerned with making data ‘AI-ready’—high-quality, accessible, and trusted for training artificial intelligence (AI ) models. A recent survey by industry analyst Gartner found that 63 percent of organizations feel they don’t have, or aren’t sure they have, the right data management practices in place for AI.1

This comprehensive guide addresses everything from the basics of data management to coverage of data platforms, data architecture, data engineering, data governance and more.

Data management strategy helps organizations ensure that data is always available, integrated, governed, secure and accurate. It forms a foundation for digital transformation, AI initiatives and better business outcomes.
Data

In essence, data is any collection of facts, numbers, words, observations or other useful information. But data comes in many different forms, each defined by its unique characteristics, sources and formats.
Databases

There’s a database for virtually every data management or data processing application. Explore relational databases, vector databases, distributed databases, query engines—they’re all here.
Data platforms

Data platforms—including data warehouses, data lakes and data lakehouses—enable collection, transformation, analysis and governance of data for specific tasks.
Data architecture

Data architectures describe how data is managed—from collection through consumption—and set the blueprint for how it flows through the organization. They’re also foundational to data processing operations and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
Data engineering

Data engineers design systems for the aggregation, storage and analysis of data at scale, and empower organizations to get insights in real time from large datasets.
Data transfer

Explore ways to move digital information between systems, devices and locations, including file transfer, data streaming and data migration.
Data integration

Data integration brings together data from disparate sources, transforming it into a consistent structure and making it accessible for processing, analysis and decision making.
Data processing

Data processing is the conversion of raw data into usable information through structured steps such as data collection, preparation, analysis and storage. Today, machine learning (ML), AI and parallel processing—or parallel computing—enable large-scale data processing.
Big data

Big data encompasses massive, complex datasets in various formats, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, that demand advanced analytical approache for extracting meaningful insights.
Enterprise data management

Enterprise data management (EDM) is data management at scale—organizing, governing and optimizing enterprize data throughout its lifecycle, from creation and collection to storage, integration, usage and eventual archiving or disposal.
Data quality

Data quality measures how well a dataset meets criteria for accuracy, completeness, validity, consistency, uniqueness, timeliness and fitness for purpose. It’s critical to all data governance initiatives within an organization.
Data governance

Data governance helps ensure data availability, security, and integrity by defining and implementing policies, standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and use.
AI Academy

Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.
AI agents run on data—is yours ready?

Your data is your competitive edge. Learn how to unlock it securely and drive measurable ROI from AI in this short webinar.
Data management explained

Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of data for AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Unify and access your data to help scale your AI

Learn why the path to AI-ready data often starts with effective access to both structured and unstructured data and the challenges that can impede data leaders.
Legal overhead turned into strategic insight

Learn how an AI-powered legal agent helps accelerate decision-making, reduce manual work and improve compliance.
AI Academy: Building a data strategy for enterprise AI

In this episode, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.
The hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI

Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get up-to-date insights into cybersecurity threats and their financial impacts on organizations.
The data leader’s guide to AI-ready data

Understand the actionable steps data leaders can take to overcome data challenges, establish the groundwork for a trusted data foundation and help get your organization’s data ready for AI.

How the C-suite is turning information into impact

Explore insights from 1,700 CDOs in this cross-industry report for data leaders.
Footnotes

1 Lack of AI-Ready Data Puts AI Projects at Risk. Gartner.com, 26 February 2025