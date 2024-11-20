What is data wrangling?

Today, organizations have access to an avalanche of data from different sources. However, this raw data can be messy, inconsistent or unsuitable for use with various processes and tools that turn it into valuable insights. Without proper data wrangling, the results of data analysis can be misleading. Businesses could draw inaccurate conclusions and make flawed business decisions.

Data wrangling is a key way to support high-quality results. It transforms and maps data through a series of steps to become clean, consistent, reliable and useful for its intended application. The resulting data sets are used for tasks, such as building machine learning models, performing data analytics, creating data visualizations, generating business intelligence reports and making informed executive decisions.

As data-driven technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), grow more advanced, data wrangling becomes more important. AI models are only as good as the data on which they are trained.

The data wrangling process helps ensure that the information used to develop and enhance models is accurate. It improves interpretability, as clean and well-structured data is easier for humans and algorithms to understand. It also aids with data integration, making it easier for information from disparate sources to be combined and interconnected.