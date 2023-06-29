What are weather models?

Meteorologists use many different models for weather forecasting, often depending on what exactly they are hoping to forecast. A local model run over a specific region provides very different information than a global model that spans the Earth. Each weather model involves choices about what data to include, what mathematical equations will create the best simulations of atmospheric phenomena, and how to prioritize what types of forecasts are most important.



No model can forecast every weather event with high accuracy. Instead, meteorologists make choices about what they want to predict and design the model to have high accuracy for that kind of result. One kind of accuracy may come at the expense of other kinds. For example, models are designed to have high accuracy for either short-range forecasts (up to 3 days ahead), medium-range forecasts (3–15 days ahead) or long-range forecasts (10 days to 2 years ahead), and each type requires different choices. A meteorologist seeking a short-term forecast might choose to use a mesoscale model, which incorporates weather data collected from points as high as 1000 km up in the atmosphere, because this mesoscale data produces more accurate short-term forecasts. For a more reliable long-range forecast, a meteorologist might prefer a non-mesoscale model—one that excludes weather observations from the high-altitude atmosphere.



Meteorologists are always looking to improve on existing weather models and might create new computer models for weather research and forecasting. Because the mathematical equations of the model are meant to be simulations of the atmosphere, meteorologists test and adjust algorithms to see which ones result the most accurate weather forecasting. Some of these formulas are open source and others are proprietary.