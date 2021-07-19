What is supply chain optimization?

An organization’s supply chain is a critical business process that is crucial for a successful customer experience. A high-performing supply chain enables business efficiency and responsiveness. This is so customers get what they want, when and where they want it — in a way that is both profitable for the organization and contributes to supply chain sustainability.

There are three phases that occur within a successful supply chain optimization process:

Supply chain design

Describes network design processes like where warehouse facilities are located and how product flows between them, and strategic objectives like demand forecasting, establishing supplies, and the planning and scheduling of manufacturing operations.

Supply chain planning

Includes the creation of a strategic supply chain deployment plan, inventory planning, and the coordination of assets. This is to optimize delivery of goods, services, and information from supplier to customers — balancing supply and demand.

Supply chain execution

Focused on execution-oriented applications and systems: warehouse and inventory management, transportation management, global trade management, and other execution applications, such as real-time decision support, supply chain visibility and order management systems.