Python vs. R: What’s the Difference?

If you work in data science or analytics, you’re probably well aware of the Python vs. R debate. Although both languages are bringing the future to life — through artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven innovation — there are strengths and weaknesses that come into play.

In many ways, the two open source languages are very similar. Free to download for everyone, both languages are well suited for data science tasks — from data manipulation and automation to business analysis and big data exploration. The main difference is that Python is a general-purpose programming language, while R has its roots in statistical analysis. Increasingly, the question isn’t which to choose, but how to make the best use of both programming languages for your specific use cases.