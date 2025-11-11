What is AI-ready data?

Properly prepared and managed data is fundamental to AI success—as the adage goes, “garbage in, garbage out.” Data that is accurate, complete and consistent drives better performance and productivity gains from enterprise AI. Meanwhile, a data strategy for well-governed and protected data helps ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard user privacy.

As AI-powered decisions increasingly become a competitive advantage, many organizations are realizing that traditional data management practices may not be enough to deliver AI-ready data. According to a 2024 survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value, only 29% of technology leaders strongly agree that their enterprise data meets the quality, accessibility and security standards needed to efficiently scale generative AI (gen AI).1

To achieve and sustain data readiness for AI adoption, organizations can focus on a few essential data practices: Unified access, governance, security and support. By putting these foundational elements in place, organizations can ensure their data is truly AI-ready—and in doing so, transform AI from an expensive experiment into a powerful engine of enterprise value.