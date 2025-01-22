What is interoperability?

Interoperable systems play an increasingly vital role in healthcare, government, commerce and public safety. Interoperability provides an efficient and effective way for diverse information technology (IT) systems in these areas to connect, communicate and share essential data.

For example, interoperability enables healthcare providers to access and update electronic health records (EHR), supply chains to track and manage inventory and government service providers to provide social services to citizens.

Interoperability is made possible by using common standards that define how data is formatted and exchanged between systems. Sometimes, interoperability standards are mandated by law to help ensure the compatibility of critical systems, such as those used for public health or public safety.