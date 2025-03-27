Readiness for AI is as much a mindset as a set of capabilities. It involves:



- Treating IT as an enabler of growth and innovation

- Aligning IT and LOB strategy

- Building a workforce with the necessary skills to adopt and use AI.

These add up to a posture of readiness for AI and other innovations, whatever other new capabilities and challenges arise.



Companies who do part of this well tend to do all of it well: There is a strong correlation between AI deployment and AI-ready tech and strategy … so long as you have the necessary skillsets.