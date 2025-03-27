Home
AI Readiness: Chapter 1
Big picture: Companies need to adapt to changing technologies and circumstances—especially in the age of AI—so digital transformation is still the top strategic priority. But only about a quarter of companies think their tech capabilities are sufficient to meet those strategic needs.
US retailer
We are prioritizing migrating those legacy applications into a more modern tech stack. And when we do that, then that, by very definition, opens us up for integrations, AI, all the modern stuff. ”
Today, AI is the ultimate test for readiness. It’s a new technology that will enable unimaginable change and disruption because it enables currently unimaginable new ways of working. And it will happen fast.
In 2023, 37% of respondents reported using generative AI at least once per week. In 2024, the number jumped to 72%.2
In a few years, imagining business before AI will be like imagining business before the internet. And trying to compete without AI will be like a bad dream where the wifi is always down.
Readiness for AI is as much a mindset as a set of capabilities. It involves:
- Treating IT as an enabler of growth and innovation
- Aligning IT and LOB strategy
- Building a workforce with the necessary skills to adopt and use AI.
These add up to a posture of readiness for AI and other innovations, whatever other new capabilities and challenges arise.
Companies who do part of this well tend to do all of it well: There is a strong correlation between AI deployment and AI-ready tech and strategy … so long as you have the necessary skillsets.
In our research, some companies were AI-ready, some were not. The AI-ready ones are 10x more likely to deploy AI enterprise-wide by 2026.
The bottom line: Companies without strong strategy and fully prepared technology capabilities will likely struggle with AI adoption. They’ll risk being outpaced by AI-ready competitors unless they take deliberate steps to improve their footing.
1 Unless otherwise noted, statistics and quotations are drawn from original IBM research: 98 interviews and 1204 survey respondents in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan and Australia, conducted March-June 2024. Respondents’ roles include key decision-makers with influence regarding the evaluation or selection of AI services or solutions. Primarily from businesses with 1,000+ employees (n=1,082), with some from mid-market (500–999 employees, n=122). Cross-industry mix focused on finance and banking, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, public, and telecommunications.
2 AI at Wharton, Growing up: Navigating Gen AI’s Early Years (Oct 2024)