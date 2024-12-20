The skills shortage can be bridged with investments and initiatives around skills development. Many of the problems causing an AI skills gap are the same problems causing tech talent shortages. Several solutions for closing the AI skill gap overlap with solutions for completing the tech talent shortage.

There are several online platforms that offer teachings on AI skills. For example, IBM’s SkillsBuild and Microsoft8 offer free resources that can help anyone start to assess and develop their AI skills.

Fostering a future-ready workforce involves strategic hiring and investing in continuous learning. Most employees are amenable to more training to acclimate them to emerging technologies.

Traditional avenues for learners such as universities, PhD programs, AI camps and online academies, can still be viable for Gen Z workers to acquire skills. Training and exposure to AI technologies and tools in school curriculums, especially for younger students, is necessary. That means that keeping trainers and teachers up to date is vital.

When onboard, internal learning opportunities such as training programs, workshops with peers, office hours or sessions to practice in sandbox environments are what will help retain valuable employees, which can decrease the time needed to vet new applicants.

To streamline hiring and make the learning process efficient, companies must first thoroughly assess the benefits and limitations of AI to their organization (link resides outside ibm.com).2

More AI is not always better (link resides outside ibm.com).9 Businesses should carefully evaluate how they have been using it in their operations in the last year, see what’s working and what’s not, and use feedback to roadmap how they want to use AI in the next few years.

Based on this, they can test the AI readiness of their current employees in those AI topics to look for gaps in skill proficiency. Depending on how specialized a company’s AI needs are, they can then choose to either bring in new AI experts to pioneer projects or reskill their available engineers to use and apply AI tools.

To help employees be engaged to reach their personal skill-building goals, employers should consider more interactive and customizable learning programs (link resides outside ibm.com)5 that can mix online, on-demand courses with experiential opportunities and live, instructor-led training.

Importantly, companies must help ensure that their AI training approaches and initiatives are offered equitably and are inclusive of workers from different demographics.

It is easier to solve the problem collaboratively rather than having to develop strategies and in-house learning plans from scratch. Businesses can participate in partnerships with educational institutions and other organizations to provide these offerings.