What is training and development?

Training programs can be created independently or with a learning administration system, with the goal of employee long-term development. Common training practices include orientations, classroom lectures, case studies, role playing, simulations and computer-based training, including e-learning.

Sometimes, an organization's Human Resource Development (HRD) function drives most employee training and development efforts. These efforts are roughly divided into 2 types of programs:

Employee training and development

A strategic tool for improving business outcomes by implementing internal educational programs that advance employee growth and retention.

Management training and development

The practice of growing employees into managers and managers into effective leaders by the ongoing enhancement of certain knowledge, skills and abilities.