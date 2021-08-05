What is training and development?

Business operations

What is training and development?

Training and development programs typically involve educational activities that advance a worker’s knowledge and instill greater motivation to enhance job performance. These initiatives help employees learn and acquire new skill sets and gain the professional knowledge that is required to progress their careers.

Types of training and development

Training programs can be created independently or with a learning administration system, with the goal of employee long-term development. Common training practices include orientations, classroom lectures, case studies, role playing, simulations and computer-based training, including e-learning.

Sometimes, an organization's Human Resource Development (HRD) function drives most employee training and development efforts. These efforts are roughly divided into 2 types of programs:

Employee training and development
A strategic tool for improving business outcomes by implementing internal educational programs that advance employee growth and retention.

Management training and development
The practice of growing employees into managers and managers into effective leaders by the ongoing enhancement of certain knowledge, skills and abilities.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

Why is training and development important?

Successful businesses understand that it’s more beneficial and cost-effective to develop their existing employees instead of seeking out new talent.

The top ten benefits of employee training and development programs include:

  • Increased productivity: When employees stay current with new procedures and technologies, they can increase their overall output.

  • Reduced micromanagement: If workers feel empowered to perform a task, they typically require less oversight and work more independently.1

  • Train future leaders: Organizations must have a solid pipeline of well-trained and innovative potential leaders to grow and adapt over time.

  • Increased job satisfaction and retention: Well-trained employees gain confidence in their abilities, leading to greater job satisfaction, a reduction in absenteeism and overall employee retention.

  • Attract highly skilled employees: Top recruits are attracted to firms with an identifiable career path based on consistent training and development.

  • Increased consistency: Well-organized training helps ensure that tasks are performed uniformly, resulting in tight quality control that end users can trust.

  • Increased camaraderie: Training and development help create a sense of teamwork and collaboration.

  • Bolstered safety: Continuous training and development help ensure that employees have the knowledge and skills to perform a task safely.

  • Ability to cross-train: Providing consistent training creates a knowledgeable team overall where employees can help train or assist each other as needed.

  • Added innovation: Consistently trained employees can help develop new strategies and products, contributing to the company’s bottom line and continued success.
AI Academy

Putting AI to work for talent

Want to turn HR challenges into opportunities? Find out how organizations are using AI to help recruit and develop the talent that fits their business needs. 
Go to episode

Current trends in training and development

The corporate marketplace is quickly changing, and businesses must be flexible and easily adapt to change. Technology is one of the key drivers in this rapid change, with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the forefront.

Here are four key trends impacting how organizations must rethink training and development.

Remote mobile training

Today’s corporations have discovered that it’s no longer just about what employees need to know, but also when, where and how the development experience enables performance. With the advancements in mobile technology, companies are relying more on mobile workforces. Training is migrating to mobile devices where apps provide “just-in-time” information and recommendations to workers across industries.

AI training

AI systems can process unstructured information in a similar way to humans. These systems understand language patterns and sensory inputs, including text, pictures and auditory cues. AI-based software can customize how training content is delivered to a learner based on their learning style, suggest content based on a learner’s past performance and predict what information is most important for them to learn next.

Agile learning

Agile learning is a process that encourages employees to learn by doing and iterate often, inspiring organizational change and buy-in. For example, IBM® has introduced IBM Garage™, a tool for executing, scaling and managing an organization’s multiple transformation initiatives. Companies like Ford Motor Company and Travelport are using IBM Garage around the world to create cultures of open collaboration and continuous learning. 

Remote flexible learning models

While distance learning has been around for a long time, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for companies to have resilient, flexible, mobile workforce management. Organizations have learned that remote workforces need to be productive, engaged and continually working toward learning and improvement.

Training and development challenges

Recent articles and industry surveys suggest that too much corporate training might be ineffective. Most training won’t be fully retained by learners. Businesses must build a culture of ongoing self-directed, self-motivated learning with focused distance learning programs and mobile "just-in-time" training.

Organizations also must rethink the larger framework of what skills will be needed soon. A recent metalevel IBM study predicts that more than 120 million workers in the world’s twelve largest economies might need to be retrained in the next three years because of AI-enabled automation.

Several insights from the study include:

  • Skilled humans fuel the global economy: Digital skills remain vital, but soft skills have become more important.

  • Skills availability and quality are in jeopardy: The half-life of skills continues to shrink, while the time it takes to close a skills gap has ballooned, forcing organizations to find ways to stay ahead of skills relevancy.

  • Intelligent automation is an economic game changer: Millions of workers will likely require retraining and learning new skills, and most companies and countries are ill-prepared for the task.

  • Organizational cultures are shifting: The digital era has introduced the need for a new business model, new ways of working and a flexible culture that fosters the development of critical new skills.

The study concludes that traditional hiring and training are no longer as effective and that different strategies and tactics can have a strong impact on closing the skills gap. Several strategies and tactics include:

  • Make it personal: Tailor career skills and learning development experience uniquely to your employees' goals and interests.

  • Improve transparency: Place skills at the center of the training strategy and aim for deep visibility into the skills position across the organization.

  • Look inside and out: Adopt an open technology architecture and a set of partners able to take advantage of the latest advancements.
Footnotes

Sources

1 The 6 key secrets to increasing empowerment in your team, Joe Folkman, Forbes article, March 2017.

Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation

This AI Academy guidebook covers how AI-augmented workforces allow employees to focus on higher-value work and create opportunities to deliver business value and new efficiencies.

Resources

The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI

Listen to experts share how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Reimagine human potential in the generative AI era

Discover 10 ways HR can be a strategic advisor to develop a people-centric model that best positions the enterprise for the future.

HR AI champions

Learn how HR leaders can create a generative AI-empowered culture by embracing experimentation and empowering people.
IBM creates the future of human resources with watsonx Orchestrate

Explore how IBM HR uses IBM watsonx Orchestrate to automate data gathering and empower human staff to focus on high-value tasks.
Related solutions HR and talent transformation consulting

Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes and unlock employees’ full potential.

 Explore HR transformation services HR process automation

Accelerate HR processes with IBM watsonx Orchestrate and automate tedious tasks.

         Explore watsonx Orchestrate     AI for HR solutions

    Streamline HR processes, enhance decision-making, and drive business outcomes with generative AI solutions.

             Explore AI for HR solutions
      Take the next step

      Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes and unlock employee and work potential.

       

       

             Explore human resources services Explore Artificial Intelligence services