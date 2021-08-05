What is training and development?

Training and development programs typically involve educational activities that advance a worker’s knowledge and instill greater motivation to enhance job performance. These initiatives help employees learn and acquire new skill sets and gain the professional knowledge that is required to progress their careers.
Training programs can be created independently or with a learning administration system, with the goal of employee long-term development. Common training practices include orientations, classroom lectures, case studies, role playing, simulations and computer-based training, including e-learning.
Sometimes, an organization's Human Resource Development (HRD) function drives most employee training and development efforts. These efforts are roughly divided into 2 types of programs:
Employee training and development
A strategic tool for improving business outcomes by implementing internal educational programs that advance employee growth and retention.
Management training and development
The practice of growing employees into managers and managers into effective leaders by the ongoing enhancement of certain knowledge, skills and abilities.
Successful businesses understand that it’s more beneficial and cost-effective to develop their existing employees instead of seeking out new talent.
The top ten benefits of employee training and development programs include:
The corporate marketplace is quickly changing, and businesses must be flexible and easily adapt to change. Technology is one of the key drivers in this rapid change, with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the forefront.
Here are four key trends impacting how organizations must rethink training and development.
Today’s corporations have discovered that it’s no longer just about what employees need to know, but also when, where and how the development experience enables performance. With the advancements in mobile technology, companies are relying more on mobile workforces. Training is migrating to mobile devices where apps provide “just-in-time” information and recommendations to workers across industries.
AI systems can process unstructured information in a similar way to humans. These systems understand language patterns and sensory inputs, including text, pictures and auditory cues. AI-based software can customize how training content is delivered to a learner based on their learning style, suggest content based on a learner’s past performance and predict what information is most important for them to learn next.
Agile learning is a process that encourages employees to learn by doing and iterate often, inspiring organizational change and buy-in. For example, IBM® has introduced IBM Garage™, a tool for executing, scaling and managing an organization’s multiple transformation initiatives. Companies like Ford Motor Company and Travelport are using IBM Garage around the world to create cultures of open collaboration and continuous learning.
While distance learning has been around for a long time, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for companies to have resilient, flexible, mobile workforce management. Organizations have learned that remote workforces need to be productive, engaged and continually working toward learning and improvement.
Recent articles and industry surveys suggest that too much corporate training might be ineffective. Most training won’t be fully retained by learners. Businesses must build a culture of ongoing self-directed, self-motivated learning with focused distance learning programs and mobile "just-in-time" training.
Organizations also must rethink the larger framework of what skills will be needed soon. A recent metalevel IBM study predicts that more than 120 million workers in the world’s twelve largest economies might need to be retrained in the next three years because of AI-enabled automation.
Several insights from the study include:
The study concludes that traditional hiring and training are no longer as effective and that different strategies and tactics can have a strong impact on closing the skills gap. Several strategies and tactics include:
