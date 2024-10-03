Why is there a tech talent shortage?

There is a tech talent shortage because, as technology rapidly evolves, tech industry executives are struggling (link resides outside ibm.com) to fill roles with high skill demands.1 The training, reskilling and upskilling of employees and prospects is not keeping pace with demand.

And be sure, tech talent is still in high demand, despite recent high profile tech layoffs2 (link resides outside ibm.com). In the next ten years, tech jobs are projected to grow at twice the rate of the overall workforce in America, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and Lightcast3 (link resides outside ibm.com). From banking to healthcare, telecommunications to transportation, companies across a range of industries are undergoing digital transformations that require highly skilled tech workers.

How did we get here? In the past decade, the tech industry has seen ups and downs in hiring. Tech leaders have been trying to correct for overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, while at the same time continuing to increase efficiencies and reduce costs with automation and AI.

The uptake of new technologies like generative AI is shifting the types of roles and skill requirements companies are hiring. Entry-level roles that used to existed have become automated, changing what career paths in tech look like to young graduates.4 Educators are racing to (link resides outside ibm.com) properly prepare students for the new workplace and help them become familiar with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.5

At the same time, many tech employees quit (link resides outside ibm.com) or changed jobs during and after the pandemic.6 Tech workers are also valuing more flexibility in their work setup, making them more picky about accepting job offers. As a result, there are massive talent gaps and skills shortages in the job market.