IBM Consulting Advantage strategy assistants give our consultants access to millions of anonymized survey data points from the IBM Institute for Business Value, so they can evaluate performance against real benchmarks across 19 industries and dozens of business-specific enterprise functions. This data helps more accurately assess your performance versus the market to understand the scale of the improvements that can be made and create a more accurate valuation of what that could mean for your bottom line. With more accurate insights, you can better prioritize resources and investments to accelerate your advantage.