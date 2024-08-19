Advancements in AI have created several powerful use cases for human resources departments to use the technology to improve their workflows. Organizations can use machine learning, generative AI, natural language processing (NLP) and other advanced automation and AI tools to improve the overall hiring experience. AI-powered tools can help organizations save money and find the best possible candidates.

Organizations that use AI will find more prospects also using AI to enhance their jobs. McKinsey found that 88% of respondents to a survey were using generative AI (link resides outside ibm.com) to enhance their jobs.1 As such, they might be more comfortable encountering it during their job search process.

AI-driven talent acquisition can improve an organization’s overall recruitment process by reducing the time it takes to find, assess and hire top prospects.