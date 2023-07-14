What is HR automation?

AI is a disruptive technology that comes with some challenges organizations might keep in mind.

Culture shift: HR professionals play a crucial role in establishing talent pipelines and training employees for added-value positions, enabling companies to stay competitive amid technological disruptions. However, if IT teams seize the opportunity to oversee HR automation initiatives, there is a risk of HR professionals being automated out of their roles.

The Society for Human Resources Management emphasizes that understanding and using automation's power can determine the advancement or marginalization of HR professionals.2 By using automation software to reduce time spent on routine data entry, HR professionals can focus on addressing these significant external shifts.

Cybersecurity: AI is susceptible to hacking, especially during the training phase, when machine learning algorithms are created. Data poisoning attacks seed malicious code or information in the training sets, potentially infecting countless machine learning model runs and, ultimately, the company network. Business leaders can work alongside IT and security operation centers (SOCs) to create plans that keep AI projects secure throughout their entire lifecycle.



Employee privacy: Using AI to optimize processes and evaluate performance might raise concerns. Organizations can take employee privacy seriously and address privacy in a data management strategy before AI systems are used to collect and analyze personal data. HR can alert employees what data is being collected and used for AI systems. Creating or using an AI system founded on transparency is a first step toward helping to address privacy concerns.



Integration: Some stand-alone HR programs can be difficult to integrate into the existing IT infrastructure. Conversely, if the data captured is not fully integrated, then this might lead to multiple data values that do not agree.

Reskilling: AI and automation can eliminate certain types of work that is traditionally done by people and might impact the roles of some employees. Tackle this challenge head on with a plan for reskilling talent and restructuring job roles.



Time to implement: Automating any HR process requires an initial time investment configure an automation system, migrate data, analyze processes, and redesign them to enhance the automation. Before company-wide deployment, an HR team implementing automation can train and familiarize themselves with the new tools and then conduct testing and troubleshooting to make sure that the automation is working optimally. If all works well, though, teams that undergo automation have laid the groundwork for long-term time savings.