What is upskilling?

While the concept of upskilling is relevant across various industries, it holds particular importance in the IT sector, where change is the only constant.

Addressing the skills gap is a pressing concern. According to the Future of Jobs Report 2023 from the World Economic Forum, 85 million jobs are estimated to be displaced by automation by 2025, and 40% of core skills will change for workers.1 When companies struggle to find new talent possessing specific skills, it often results in vacant positions, project delays and lost business. In response, upskilling offers a transformative solution by developing the skills of existing employees to fill current and future needs.



Upskilling is often beneficial for both employers and employees. For employers, it is a cost-effective strategy—promoting from within often proves more economical and efficient than seeking external hires.1 Internal candidates are also already immersed in the company's culture and processes, which in turn allows them to more seamlessly integrate into new roles and responsibilities. In short, upskilling enables companies to retain, and demonstrate their commitment to, good talent.



For employees, upskilling initiatives are a testament to their value within the organization. It invests in their growth, provides avenues for career advancement and higher salaries, enhances job satisfaction and fosters a sense of community. Recent research shows that there is an employee appetite for such programs. A 2021 Data/AI Salary Survey from O’Reilly found that 64% of respondents participated in training or obtained certifications in the past year, with 31% spending over 100 hours in training programs, ranging from graduate degree programs to reading blog posts.2

